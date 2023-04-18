Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIREF. TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIREF remained flat at $6.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 19,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,475. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 49.27% and a return on equity of 29.14%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

