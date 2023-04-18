Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIR. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.06. The company had a trading volume of 367,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,795. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.49 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

