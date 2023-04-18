Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $587.50 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $30,361.65 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $587.50 billion and $19.23 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00438259 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00121940 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030245 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,350,168 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
