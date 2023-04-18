Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $203.68 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $12.69 or 0.00042070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $203.68 million and approximately $811,546.85 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,172.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00439900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00121816 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001253 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002563 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.48353875 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $869,972.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.