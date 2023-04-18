BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $35.00 million and $1.02 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004722 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004730 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001449 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,929,193 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

