BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces GBX 5.50 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance
Shares of BRWM traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 696 ($8.61). 505,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 638.89 and a beta of 1.10. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 524 ($6.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 804.98 ($9.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 687.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 678.39.
