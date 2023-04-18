BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces GBX 5.50 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRWM traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 696 ($8.61). 505,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 638.89 and a beta of 1.10. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 524 ($6.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 804.98 ($9.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 687.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 678.39.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

