Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,781,283.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 91,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $2,781,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,992,747 shares in the company, valued at $274,548,565.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02.

On Monday, March 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49.

On Friday, March 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00.

Blackstone Trading Up 4.9 %

BX stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. 10,237,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

