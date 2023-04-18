bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Update

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,450,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 20,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

bluebird bio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 3,594,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,699. The stock has a market cap of $357.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

About bluebird bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

