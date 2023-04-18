bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Update

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,450,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 20,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 3,594,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,699. The stock has a market cap of $357.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.58.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.
