BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $340.98 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $340.98 or 0.01129271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $53.15 billion and approximately $717.05 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,865,179 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,865,459.61976343. The last known price of BNB is 342.55669841 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1265 active market(s) with $784,458,776.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.