Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,699. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,700.88 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,703.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,521.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,186.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.12.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.