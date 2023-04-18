Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,710.00

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,710.00 and last traded at $2,710.00, with a volume of 19109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,676.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.12.

Booking Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,521.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,699 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

