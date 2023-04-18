Breakwater Capital Group Invests $2.96 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $104.73.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

