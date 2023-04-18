Breakwater Capital Group Invests $923,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 483,580 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after buying an additional 391,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 956,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after buying an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. 28,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,743. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

