Breakwater Capital Group Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.19. 88,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

