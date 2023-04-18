Breakwater Capital Group Takes $1.57 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after acquiring an additional 219,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,905,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,952. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $248.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.