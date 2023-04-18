Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s 7th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $629.67. 520,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,898. The stock has a market cap of $262.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average is $555.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

