Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$23.68

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$16.51 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.65 and a 12-month high of C$22.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.