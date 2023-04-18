Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT at C$67.68

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.68.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 51,590 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,996,347.20. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$53.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.0681537 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

