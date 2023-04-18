BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,913,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.
  • On Monday, April 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.
  • On Friday, March 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $5,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $5,900.00.
  • On Monday, March 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $5,500.00.
  • On Friday, March 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $5,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $5,950.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.