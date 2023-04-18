BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,500.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,913,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.

On Friday, March 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $5,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $5,900.00.

On Monday, March 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $5,500.00.

On Friday, March 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $5,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $5,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

