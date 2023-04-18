Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 128,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,591. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

