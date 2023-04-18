Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 87.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

