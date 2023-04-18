Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Totally (LON:TLY)

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s current price.

Totally Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of TLY stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 16.50 ($0.20). 2,702,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,117. Totally has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.68 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.19 ($0.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of £32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Totally

In other Totally news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt bought 100,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £16,030.40 ($19,837.15). In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt acquired 100,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £16,030.40 ($19,837.15). Also, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence bought 27,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,956.12 ($6,133.05). 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

