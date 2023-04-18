Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $131.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

