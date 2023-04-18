CannabisCoin (CANN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $606,310.70

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $606,310.70 and $6.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,220.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00333940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00071753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00535322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00437766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

