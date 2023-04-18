Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 62000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canyon Creek Food Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$527,250.00, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.22 million for the quarter.

About Canyon Creek Food

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

