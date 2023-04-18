Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,905 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SPEM remained flat at $34.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 254,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,768. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

