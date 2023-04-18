CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance
CLDHF stock remained flat at C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83. CapitaLand China Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$0.89.
About CapitaLand China Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand China Trust (CLDHF)
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.