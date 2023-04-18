CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance

CLDHF stock remained flat at C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83. CapitaLand China Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$0.89.

About CapitaLand China Trust

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), formerly known as CapitaLand Retail China Trust, is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Upon completion of the transformational acquisition of five business parks and balance 49% interest in Rock Square, CLCT's enlarged portfolio will comprise of 13 shopping malls and five business park properties.

