CapStar Financial (CSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. On average, analysts expect CapStar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $311.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTR. DA Davidson downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,124.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

