Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,264,300 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the March 15th total of 2,185,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.80. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.86.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

About Capstone Copper

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.