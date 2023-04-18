Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,264,300 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the March 15th total of 2,185,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.80. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.86.
