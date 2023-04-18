Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 9,405 shares of company stock worth $75,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after buying an additional 273,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 260,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

