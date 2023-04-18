Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Carisma Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $19.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
