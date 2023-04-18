Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carisma Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carisma Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 411,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Carisma Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 4.04% of Carisma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

