Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.24

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 116239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,968,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,237,000 after purchasing an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

