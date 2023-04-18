Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $192.46 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

