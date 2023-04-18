Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.33. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

