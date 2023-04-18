Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at National Bankshares

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.17.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.88. 1,650,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.90 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. Insiders have acquired 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090 in the last ninety days. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

