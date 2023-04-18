CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $35.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNP. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

CNP stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after buying an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

