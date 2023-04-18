Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35 EPS.

CENT traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. 19,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,981. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

