Chardan Capital Increases Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target to $22.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMRX. Morgan Stanley lowered Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 197,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,129. Immuneering has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $353.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
