Chardan Capital Increases Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target to $22.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMRX. Morgan Stanley lowered Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 197,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,129. Immuneering has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $353.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immuneering Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immuneering by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immuneering by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

