Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.72. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.81.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

