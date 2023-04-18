Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. FBN Securities reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $132.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

