Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,100 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.2 days.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS CPXGF remained flat at $6.55 during trading on Tuesday. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

