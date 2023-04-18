Citigroup Boosts Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Price Target to €37.30

Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup to €37.30 ($40.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hensoldt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Hensoldt alerts:

Hensoldt Stock Performance

OTC HNSDF remained flat at C$41.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.55. Hensoldt has a 52 week low of C$19.60 and a 52 week high of C$41.30.

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hensoldt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hensoldt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.