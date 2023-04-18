Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $23.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $47,225,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $50,678,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $45,544,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $32.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

