CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 25.43%.

CNB Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

CNB Financial stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. CNB Financial has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $28.50.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at CNB Financial

CCNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,138.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,335 shares of company stock worth $95,275. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNB Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

