Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,350 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,250 ($27.84) to GBX 2,350 ($29.08) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.17) to GBX 2,500 ($30.94) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,125 ($26.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.93) to GBX 2,545 ($31.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,700 ($33.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

