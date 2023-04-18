Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 651.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGECF shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday.

Cogeco Price Performance

CGECF remained flat at $44.00 during trading on Tuesday. Cogeco has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

About Cogeco

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

