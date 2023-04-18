Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.39.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
