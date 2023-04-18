Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,856,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,863 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,049,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,460 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $6,503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 751,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.