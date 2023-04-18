Coin98 Market Capitalization Hits $125.60 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $125.60 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,555,547 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

