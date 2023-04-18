CoinLoan Price Tops $9.00 on Major Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for $9.00 or 0.00029767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $28,501.60 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

