Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. On average, analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $171.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.57.
Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBAN. TheStreet lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp
In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,523 shares of company stock valued at $73,576 over the last 90 days. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
